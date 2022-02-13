Inheritor of Tianjin calabash pyrography creates artworks themed with Beijing 2022

Xinhua) 10:55, February 13, 2022

Zhao Wei (2nd, R), inheritor of Tianjin calabash pyrography, presents a tool for making pyrographic calabash artworks to his apprentices in north China's Tianjin, Feb. 10, 2022. Zhao Wei, inheritor of Tianjin calabash pyrography, a national intangible cultural heritage, has recently created a series of pyrographic calabash artworks themed with Winter Olympics to express his best wishes for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and show Chinese traditional culture to the world. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

