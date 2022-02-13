China's women's basketball team secures participation at FIBA Women's World Cup

Xinhua) 10:50, February 13, 2022

Li Meng of China reacts during the FIBA Women's World Cup qualifying basketball match between China and Mali in Belgrade, Serbia on Feb. 11, 2022. China's women's basketball team secured their participation at the FIBA Women's World Cup in Australia by beating Mali 84-64. (Photo by Predrag Milosavljevic/Xinhua)

Huang Sijing (L) of China competes during the FIBA Women's World Cup qualifying basketball match between China and Mali in Belgrade, Serbia on Feb. 11, 2022. China's women's basketball team secured their participation at the FIBA Women's World Cup in Australia by beating Mali 84-64. (Photo by Predrag Milosavljevic/Xinhua)

Players and staff of team China pose for photos after winning the FIBA Women's World Cup qualifying basketball match between China and Mali in Belgrade, Serbia on Feb. 11, 2022. China's women's basketball team secured their participation at the FIBA Women's World Cup in Australia by beating Mali 84-64. (Photo by Predrag Milosavljevic/Xinhua)

Coach Zheng Wei of China gestures during the FIBA Women's World Cup qualifying basketball match between China and Mali in Belgrade, Serbia on Feb. 11, 2022. China's women's basketball team secured their participation at the FIBA Women's World Cup in Australia by beating Mali 84-64. (Photo by Predrag Milosavljevic/Xinhua)

Li Meng (R) of China breaks through during the FIBA Women's World Cup qualifying basketball match between China and Mali in Belgrade, Serbia on Feb. 11, 2022. China's women's basketball team secured their participation at the FIBA Women's World Cup in Australia by beating Mali 84-64. (Photo by Predrag Milosavljevic/Xinhua)

