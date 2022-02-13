Hainan holds coral planting activities to raise public awareness of marine environmental protection

Xinhua) 10:22, February 13, 2022

Photo taken on Feb. 12, 2022 shows corals and fish near Wuzhizhou Island of Sanya, south China's Hainan Province. Coral planting activities are held here in recent years to raise public awareness of marine environmental protection. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

A visitor experiences planting corals near Wuzhizhou Island of Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Feb. 12, 2022. Coral planting activities are held here in recent years to raise public awareness of marine environmental protection. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

