China stuns defending champion Sweden in Olympic women's team curling

Xinhua) 10:08, February 13, 2022

Han Yu, Dong Ziqi and Zhang Lijun (from L to R) of China react after the Curling Women's Round Robin Session 5 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between Sweden and China at the National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

BEIJING, Feb. 12 (Xinhua) -- The newly-reshuffled Chinese women's curling team pulled off a major upset at the Beijing Winter Olympics on Saturday when they beat defending champion Sweden 9-6 in the fifth round robin session.

After three straight losses, China made its adjustment in the line-up, with Wang Rui, the lone team member with Olympic experience, replacing the 21-year-old skip Han Yu to play the fourth.

The change eventually worked out, as China chose to blank the first end, won the second by three and stole two points in the fifth, stunning Sweden with a 6-2 lead in the first half.

In the sixth end, the Swedish skip Anna Hasselborg played a triple take-out, clawing closer to 6-4, and stole two more points to tie the game 6-6 in the seventh end.

However, Wang focused on her deliveries to win the eighth by two, and made another crucial steal in the ninth to help China lead at 9-6. The steady performance of the Chinese girls forced the Swede to concede their defeat before the last shot.

"In the seventh end, I missed because we didn't have enough time, which gave me great pressure, but we told ourselves to relax and keep things in frame before the break of the eighth end," said Han. "Perfect teamwork and a stable performance were the key to our success."

On their win against the defending champion, Wang said: "We are positive and the previous defeats did not affect us. We just focused on each shot and played our best."

In the other matches of the session, the United States was taken down by European champion Britain 10-5 for its first loss after three straight wins. The ROC was smashed by PyeongChang bronze medalist Japan 10-5 for its fourth straight loss, while the reigning world champion Switzerland beat Denmark 8-5.

In the fourth round robin session earlier in the morning, the Canadian team, skipped by Sochi 2014 undefeated gold medalist Jennifer Jones, was edged by Sweden 7-6. Other actions saw PyeongChang 2018 runner-up South Korea smash the ROC 9-5, while Japan edged Denmark 8-7.

Dong Ziqi (R) of China greets Sofia Mabergs of Sweden during the Curling Women's Round Robin Session 5 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between Sweden and China at the National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Nina Roth (R) and Becca Hamilton compete during the Curling Women's Round Robin Session 5 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between Britain and The United States at the National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Zhang Lijun of China competes during the Curling Women's Round Robin Session 5 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between Sweden and China at the National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

- Agnes Knochenhauer of Sweden competes during the Curling Women's Round Robin Session 5 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between Sweden and China at the National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

- Agnes Knochenhauer (L) of Sweden competes during the Curling Women's Round Robin Session 5 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between Sweden and China at the National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

- Dong Ziqi, Zhang Lijun and Wang Rui (from L to R) of China celebrate after the Curling Women's Round Robin Session 5 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between Sweden and China at the National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

- Zhang Lijun (L) and Han Yu of China react during the Curling Women's Round Robin Session 5 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between Sweden and China at the National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

- Han Yu, Dong Ziqi, Zhang Lijun and Wang Rui (from L to R) of China celebrate after the Curling Women's Round Robin Session 5 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between Sweden and China at the National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

- Dong Ziqi (L) and Zhang Lijun of China react during the Curling Women's Round Robin Session 5 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between Sweden and China at the National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

