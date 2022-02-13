Highlights of Olympic ice hockey men's preliminary round matches

Ye Jinguang (2nd L) of China competes during the ice hockey men's preliminary round Group A match between China and Germany at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Yan Juncheng (front) of China vies with Moritz Muller of Germany during the ice hockey men's preliminary round Group A match between China and Germany at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Kailiaosi Jieke (R) of China vies with Tom Kuhnhackl of Germany during the ice hockey men's preliminary round Group A match between China and Germany at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Konrad Abeltshauser of Germany (3rd R) competes during the ice hockey men's preliminary round Group A match between China and Germany at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Yasin Ehliz (R) of Germany vies with Liu Jie of China during the ice hockey men's preliminary round Group A match between China and Germany at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Leonhard Pfoderl (2nd R) of Germany competes during the ice hockey men's preliminary round Group A match between China and Germany at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

Wei Ruike (L) of China competes during the ice hockey men's preliminary round Group A match between China and Germany at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Jian An (2nd R) of China competes during the ice hockey men's preliminary round Group A match between China and Germany at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

Luo Jia of China controls the puck during the ice hockey men's preliminary round Group A match between China and Germany at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Yasin Ehliz (C) of Germany controls the puck during the ice hockey men's preliminary round Group A match between China and Germany at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

Matthias Plachta (L) of Germany vies with Ying Rudi of China during the ice hockey men's preliminary round Group A match between China and Germany at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

Fu Jiang (L) of China vies with Tobias Rieder of Germany during the ice hockey men's preliminary round Group A match between China and Germany at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

Goalkeeper Fujimoto Nana (front R) of Japan misses a goal during the ice hockey women's quarterfinal between Finland and Japan at Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Song Yanhua)

Goalkeeper Anni Keisala (front) of Finland misses a goal during the ice hockey women's quarterfinal between Finland and Japan at Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Song Yanhua)

Lukas Sedlak (2nd top) of Czech Republic competes during the ice hockey men's preliminary round Group B match between ROC and Czech Republic at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

Athletes vie for the puck during the ice hockey men's preliminary round Group B match between ROC and Czech Republic at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

Tomas Zohorna (L) of Czech Republic controls the puck during the ice hockey men's preliminary round Group B match between ROC and Czech Republic at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

Goalkeeper Reto Berra (R) of Switzerland misses a goal from Frederik Storm (C) of Denmark during the ice hockey men's Group B match between Switzerland and Denmark at Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Song Yanhua)

Goalkeeper Sebastian Dahm (front) of Denmark misses a goal during the ice hockey men's Group B match between Switzerland and Denmark at Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Song Yanhua)

Libor Sulak (C) of Czech Republic competes during the ice hockey men's preliminary round Group B match between ROC and Czech Republic at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

Athletes of Denmark celebrate during the ice hockey men's preliminary round Group B match between Switzerland and Denmark at Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

Raphael Diaz (R) of Switzerland shoots during the ice hockey men's preliminary round Group B match between Switzerland and Denmark at Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Song Yanhua)

Damir Sharipzyanov (1st R) of ROC competes during the ice hockey men's preliminary round Group B match between Switzerland and Denmark at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

