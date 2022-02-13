In pics: awarding ceremonies held at Beijing Winter Olympics

Gold medalists of team ROC (L) and bronze medalists of team Sweden celebrate during the awarding ceremony of cross-country skiing women's 4 x 5km relay at Zhangjiakou Medals Plaza of the Winter Olympics in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

Silver medalists of team Germany celebrate during the awarding ceremony of cross-country skiing women's 4 x 5km relay at Zhangjiakou Medals Plaza of the Winter Olympics in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

Gold medalists of team ROC reacts during the awarding ceremony of cross-country skiing women's 4 x 5km relay at Zhangjiakou Medals Plaza of the Winter Olympics in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

Gold medalists of team ROC (C), silver medalists of team Germany (L) and bronze medalists of team Sweden celebrate during the awarding ceremony of cross-country skiing women's 4 x 5km relay at Zhangjiakou Medals Plaza of the Winter Olympics in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

Bronze medalists of team Sweden celebrate during the awarding ceremony of cross-country skiing women's 4 x 5km relay at Zhangjiakou Medals Plaza of the Winter Olympics in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

Gold medalist Gao Tingyu (C) of China, silver medalist Cha Min kyu (L) of South Korea and bronze medalist Morishige Wataru of Japan react during the awarding ceremony of speed skating men's 500m at the Beijing Medals Plaza of the Winter Olympics in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Gold medalists Nick Baumgartner (3rd R)/Lindsey Jacobellis (3rd L) of the United States, silver medalists Omar Visintin (2nd L)/Michela Moioli (1st L) of Italy and bronze medalists Eliot Grondin (1st R)/Meryeta Odine (2nd R) of Canada pose during the awarding ceremony of mixed team snowboard cross at Zhangjiakou Medals Plaza of the Winter Olympics in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

Gold medalist Marte Olsbu Roeiseland (C) of Norway, silver medalist Elvira Oeberg (L) of Sweden and bronze medalist Dorothea Wierer of Italy pose during the awarding ceremony of biathlon women's 7.5km sprint at Zhangjiakou Medals Plaza of the Winter Olympics in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

Gold medalists Nick Baumgartner (R)/Lindsey Jacobellis of the United States poses during the awarding ceremony of mixed team snowboard cross at Zhangjiakou Medals Plaza of the Winter Olympics in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

Gold medalist Gao Tingyu of China reacts during the awarding ceremony of speed skating men's 500m at the Beijing Medals Plaza of the Winter Olympics in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Gold medalist Marte Olsbu Roeiseland (C) of Norway, silver medalist Elvira Oeberg (L) of Sweden and bronze medalist Dorothea Wierer of Italy pose during the awarding ceremony of biathlon women's 7.5km sprint at Zhangjiakou Medals Plaza of the Winter Olympics in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

Gold medalist Nils van der Poel (C) of Sweden, silver medalist Patrick Roest (L) of the Netherlands and bronze medalist Davide Ghiotto of Italy pose during the awarding ceremony of speed skating men's 10000m at the Beijing Medals Plaza of the Winter Olympics in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Cheng Tingting)

Gold medalist Gao Tingyu (C) of China, silver medalist Cha Min kyu (L) of South Korea and bronze medalist Morishige Wataru of Japan react during the awarding ceremony of speed skating men's 500m at the Beijing Medals Plaza of the Winter Olympics in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Gold medalist Gao Tingyu of China reacts during the awarding ceremony of speed skating men's 500m at the Beijing Medals Plaza of the Winter Olympics in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Cheng Tingting)

Gold medalist Suzanne Schulting (C) of the Netherlands, Silver medalist Choi Minjeong (L) of South Korea and Bronze medalist Hanne Desmet of Belgium pose during the awarding ceremony of short track speed skating women's 1,000m at the Beijing Medals Plaza of the Winter Olympics in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Cheng Tingting)

Gold medalist Gao Tingyu (C) of China, Silver medalist Cha Min kyu (L) of South Korea and Bronze medalist Morishige Wataru of Japan react during the awarding ceremony of speed skating men's 500m at the Beijing Medals Plaza of the Winter Olympics in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Cheng Tingting)

