Ski jumper Stoch devastated after Olympic contest on large hill

Xinhua) 09:49, February 13, 2022

WARSAW, Feb. 12 (Xinhua) -- Three-time Olympic ski jumping champion Kamil Stoch couldn't accept that he didn't stand on the podium after Saturday's large hill competition, with "his heart still bleeding".

The 34-year old had a chance to take a medal in three Winter Games after doing so in Sochi 2014 and PyeongChang 2018. However, in Saturday's large hill competition he finished only fourth.

"My heart is breaking, I have a bucket of tears. I believed that another chance had appeared. The door opened for me and it was enough to step in. I did my best and again I couldn't stand on the podium," Stoch told Polish media on Saturday.

"This season is weird. Things are happening that I find hard to understand. I try to avoid obstacles and I do everything to be in the right shape. Sometimes it just isn't enough. It's hard to talk about it even after a few hours. I feel that I could get more out of it", he added.

The ski jumper sent thanks to the Polish fans who followed his performances.

"Sometimes I stop believing in everything, but there are people who give me support, faith and help me through difficult times. I know this will all probably be over in a few hours. I'll get some sleep and take a look at it from a distance, but at the moment my heart is still bleeding, it's torn to shreds," the ski jumper concluded.

Monday's team contest will be the last chance for Stoch to win his fifth Olympic medal.

