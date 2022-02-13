China's ice dancing couple aims for world top 10

Wang Shiyue (L) and Liu Xinyu of China perform during the figure skating ice dance rhythm dance at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, Feb. 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Cao Can)

After a disappointing PyeongChang journey, China's ice dancers Wang Shiyue and Liu Xinyu have set their goal for a top 10 finish at Beijing 2022.

BEIJING, Feb. 12 (Xinhua) -- Wang Shiyue and Liu Xinyu, the sole pair representing China in ice dancing at the Beijing Olympic Winter Games, is close to achieving a best ever result for the host nation after finishing 12th in Saturday's rhythm dance.

The two-time Olympians, both 27 years old, scored 73.41 points for their short dance program to Trouble, Blue Suede Shoes by Elvis Presley, 1.25 points short of their season best set a week ago.

China's best result in ice dancing has stood for 30 years when Han Bing and Yang Hui finished 18th at Albertville 1992.

Wang and Liu, however, told media that they look to finish among the world's top 10 at Beijing 2022.

"It has been both the utmost goal and the motivation for us in this Olympic cycle," said Wang, who has paired with Liu since 2005.

Four years ago in PyeongChang, Wang and Liu failed to reach the free dance after they finished in 22nd place in short dance.

"After a disappointing Olympic debut, we turned to train at two-time Olympians Patrice Lauzon and Marie-France Dubreuil's school in Canada, and managed to come out of the blue," Wang recalled.

Wang Shiyue (R) and Liu Xinyu of China perform during the figure skating ice dance rhythm dance at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, Feb. 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Yuguo)

The duo came out as the first Chinese ice dancing couple to win an ISU Grand Prix at the Cup of China during the 2020-2021 season. They were fourth in the 2020 Four Continental championships before finishing 13th at the 2021 world championships.

"Coming back to the Olympic rink, we felt happy, not just because we earned some satisfying scores, but that we know we can do better with the improvement we made, both mentally and in our way of thinking," Liu commented.

"We are not as timid and full of self-doubt as we were four years ago, and we just want to show the world that Chinese figure skating may have been late to take the first step but we can be at the same pace with the world leading skaters," Wang added.

France's Gabrielle Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron led the rhythm dance on Saturday. On Monday they will vie for their first Olympic gold medal in the Capital Indoor Stadium.

