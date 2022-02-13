Xi signs order to promulgate regulations on military equipment experiment, assessment

Xinhua) 09:18, February 13, 2022

BEIJING, Feb. 12 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, chairman of the Central Military Commission, has signed an order promulgating a set of regulations on the experiment and assessment of military equipment.

The regulations stipulate the basic tasks, contents and management mechanisms of military equipment experiment and assessment under new circumstances, and serve as the fundamental rule of relevant work.

The regulations, consisting of 56 articles in 11 chapters, took effect on Feb. 10.

