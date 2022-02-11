Languages

Archive

Friday, February 11, 2022

Home>>

Overseas athletes give thumbs up to accommodations for Beijing 2022 Games

(People's Daily App) 16:29, February 11, 2022

Four athletes from different countries have given their enthusiastic approval of the accommodations of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games, saying that they "feel nice and happy."

(Web editor: Liang Jun, Bianji)

Photos