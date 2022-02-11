From Xinjiang to Beijing: Young lighter of the Olympic main torch 'hometown pride'

(People's Daily App) 16:26, February 11, 2022

Dinigeer Yilamujiang, a young athlete from Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, was one of the main torchbearers at the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games.

She caught the world's attention and has made her family and hometown very proud.

(Video source: China News Service; Subtitles by Zhang Jian, Ye Jiao and Xiao Jiabin)

