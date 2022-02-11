Shuey Rhon Rhon ready to gain immense popularity just like Bing Dwen Dwen: mascot designer

Wu Yibo, a designer of Shuey Rhon Rhon, the official mascot for the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games, said he expects that Shuey Rhon Rhon will enjoy the same level of popularity as Bing Dwen Dwen, the cute mascot of the Winter Olympics.

(Photo/Xinhua)

Bing Dwen Dwen and Shuey Rhon Rhon showcase the profoundness of the Chinese culture, demonstrate the charm of winter sports, and represent the Games, explained Wu, who is also deputy director of the School of Design at Jilin University of Arts.

“The Chinese people, as well as international athletes, all love the cute mascots, and enjoy keeping them as souvenirs. I think these are unique qualities of these excellent cultural and creative products,” Wu added.

As the Chinese people’s living standards and aesthetic standards have improved, there is a greater demand for cultural and creative products, which means that high-quality cultural and creative products will definitely win more customers, said Wu.

Bing Dwen Dwen and Shuey Rhon Rhon, which reflect people’s love for winter sports and the connected culture of winter sports, can meet most people’s aesthetic requirements, are both appealing products, he added.

