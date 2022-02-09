U.S. school shootings "tsunami" in 2021-2022 school year: report

Xinhua) 08:58, February 09, 2022

TEHRAN, Feb. 8 (Xinhua) -- U.S. school campuses have witnessed a total of 141 shootings so far in the 2021-2022 school year, a record high in a decade, Tehran Times has reported.

Calling the school shootings in the United States this term a "tsunami," the report released on Monday said it was another major sign of the country's gun violence crisis.

"Stresses and challenges of the (COVID-19) pandemic are worsening gun violence in American schools," said the report, quoting research results from U.S. nonprofit organization Everytown for Gun Safety as saying.

Critics blame both the administrations of former U.S. President Donald Trump and sitting U.S. President Joe Biden for failing to handle the pandemic properly and therefore leading the United States to become "the worst country" in the world in terms of COVID-19 deaths and infections.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)