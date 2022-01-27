‘Icebreakers’ 2022 Chinese New Year celebration held successfully to much fanfare

London, Jan. 26 (People’s Daily Online) – Up to 500 Chinese and British guests and audience members celebrated the Spring Festival at the ‘Icebreakers’ 2022 Chinese New Year celebration held online on Jan. 26 in London, looking forward to a fresh start in the run up to the Chinese Lunar New Year.

Chinese Ambassador to the UK, Zheng Zeguang (Photo/People's Daily Online)

In his keynote speech, the Chinese Ambassador to the UK, Zheng Zeguang, said that the past 50 years has made it very clear that China-UK cooperation serves the fundamental interests of both countries and the world. He emphasized that it is important for the business communities of China and the UK to join hands and they should leverage respective strengths, consolidate their cooperation in traditional areas, expand into new areas such as health care, FinTech, green energy, the digital economy and creative industries, and explore third markets, so as to create more highlights in the bilateral business partnership and bring more benefits to the peoples of both countries and beyond.

Former British Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond (Photo/People's Daily Online)

Former British Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond said that China is the world's second largest economy. It has captured an important position in the UK’s export market and remains an important source of imports. Trade in both directions has been negatively impacted by the pandemic, though forecasts suggest a strong recovery in both economies.

John Edwards, the British Trade Commissioner for China, noted that the UK is an important market for Chinese goods, and its investment in China continues to grow. Looking towards the future, the UK intends to continue working with Chinese companies to expand the scale of electric vehicle manufacturers, as well as enhancing renewable supply chains so as to help the UK to build one of the most promising green market economies in the world, all while making a joint contribution to the most defining trend of our times – the burgeoning green economy.

Stephen Perry, Chairman of the 48 Group Club (Photo/People's Daily Online)

Stephen Perry, Chairman of the 48 Group Club, said that this is the 45th celebration organized by the full ‘Icebreakers’ team. He stressed that China and the UK enjoy a huge development potential and both sides should continue to maintain bilateral trade exchanges, strengthen dialogue and enhance mutual understanding.

Quoting an ancient story about how the tiger went from being a nobody to becoming a king, Fang Wenjian, Chairman of the China Chamber of Commerce in the UK (CCCUK), pointed to the flourishing of China-UK economic and cultural relations that have developed strongly since the first ‘Icebreakers’ opened the door to trade links in the 1950s. He expressed his hope that future China-UK relations would continue to be open-minded and accommodating so as to unlock a new and shared future, notwithstanding the many challenges or obstacles.

Sherard Cowper-Coles, Chair of the China-Britain Business Council (CBBC) (Photo/People's Daily Online)

Sherard Cowper-Coles, Chair of the China-Britain Business Council (CBBC), and Group Head of Public Affairs, HSBC Holdings, said that the Chinese community has brought wealth and diversity to British society and has made extraordinary contributions to British national life.

In a cookery demonstration, which was part of the special cultural interactions arranged by the organizers, the ‘Meaningful Courses’ (pronounced Yi-Tou Cai in Chinese) for the Year of the Tiger were presented to the audience, offering a glimpse of the broad range of Chinese culinary arts. A performance of Chinese folk dance was also put on, creating a unique virtual festive atmosphere online during the Year of the Tiger.

In order to express their expectations and wishes for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, the audience also watched the songs for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, "2022 Meet in Beijing" and "You Are the Miracle." Children from the Millburn Primary School in Northern Ireland, in the UK, sang Chinese songs to cheer for the Beijing Winter Olympics.

Hosted by the 48 Group Club, and supported by CCCUK and CBBC, the ‘Icebreakers’ Chinese New Year celebration has become an iconic event for political and business communities from China and Britain.

Children from the Millburn Primary School in Northern Ireland sing a song for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. (Photo/People's Daily Online)

A song for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics is performed. (Photo/People's Daily Online)

The 48 Group Club’s predecessor was the ‘48 Group of China-Britain Trade Mission’ established in 1954. At the time, 48 businessmen from British companies, known as the ‘Icebreakers’, took the lead in breaking the barriers of the Western embargo against China and initiated one of the earliest attempts at trade negotiations between the UK and the People's Republic of China among non-governmental entities. The other two hosts – namely, CCCUK and CBBC – have continuously built bridges for deepening economic and trade cooperation between the two countries and have remained steadfast in promoting positive Sino-British relations over the years.

The cookery demonstration. (Photo/People's Daily Online)

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)