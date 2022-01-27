IMF chief sends lunar new year greetings to Chinese people
The managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Kristalina Georgieva on Tuesday sent Lunar New Year's greetings as part of the Spring Festival activities of the IMF Chinese Staff Association.
Georgieva sent her warmest greetings to all the people in China and in other countries who celebrate the Lunar New Year. “I wish you a healthy, safe, and prosperous Year of the Tiger!”
The tiger symbolizes qualities we need as the world enters the third year of the COVID-19 pandemic. People draw inspiration from the tiger to build strength in the face of unexpected shocks, and resilience in the face of adversity, Georgieva said.
Georgieva added that the IMF’s member countries will need to be more “policy agile” than ever in navigating the economic “obstacle course,” and make difficult policy choices.
