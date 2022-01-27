Seed bank in Hainan completes identification of 195 pieces of germplasm resources for 13 crop varieties

January 27, 2022

A seed bank in Sanya, south China’s Hainan Province, has completed the identification and certification of 195 pieces of germplasm resources for 13 varieties of crops and has included 3,198 pieces of information on rice varieties into its database.

Photo taken on Oct. 10, 2021 shows a wall showcasing seed diversity during an exhibition held by the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

This will help improve the protection of intellectual property rights for seeds while underpinning the integrated development of the seed industry.

The seed bank is located at the Yazhou Bay Science and Technology City, an industrial park in Sanya. The seeds stored in the seed bank have mainly been provided by some 40 entities, including the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences and Yuan Longping High-tech Agriculture Co. Ltd.

