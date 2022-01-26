Kremlin says U.S. actions escalate tensions around Ukraine

MOSCOW, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) -- Russia is deeply concerned about recent U.S. actions that are fueling tensions around Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday.

"We are watching the actions of the United States with great concern," TASS news agency said, citing the spokesman.

The U.S. Department of Defense announced Monday that some 8,500 U.S. troops have been put on heightened alert for a possible deployment due to escalating tensions on the Russia-Ukraine border, with no decision on formal deployments.

When asked about this possibility, Peskov noted that these claims will not affect the current negotiations on Moscow's security guarantees.

Russia "needs to get the written response from the United States and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization" to the recent security proposals, the spokesman said, hoping that this would happen this week.

