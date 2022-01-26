China vital to global food security: U.S. media

January 26, 2022

NEW YORK, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) -- China plays an important role in global food security, U.S. World Grain magazine has reported.

All countries have vowed to make domestic food security a top priority, but no country has been more committed to this goal in recent years than China, the report said.

Already a major producer of corn and wheat and the perennial leader in soybean imports, China over the years has continued to increase the imports of those commodities, which gives it a comfortable surplus to feed its 1.4 billion people, it noted.

