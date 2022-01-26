UN chief says military coups unacceptable in 21st century

Xinhua) 08:25, January 26, 2022

UNITED NATIONS, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) -- United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Tuesday that military coups are not acceptable in the 21st century while speaking briefly about the military coup that occurred in the West African country of Burkina Faso the day before.

"Democratic societies are a value that must be preserved. Military coups are unacceptable in the 21st century," the UN chief told reporters at the UN headquarters in New York.

The top UN official said that he is deeply concerned with the recent coup d'etat in Burkina Faso, noting that "the role of the military must be to defend their countries and their peoples, not to attack their governments and to fight for power."

"We have, unfortunately in the region, terrorist groups, we have threats to international peace and security. My appeal is for the armies of these countries to assume their professional role of armies, to protect their countries and re-establish democratic institutions," Guterres stressed.

