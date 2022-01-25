China's fiscal revenue exceeds 20 trln yuan in 2021

Xinhua) 16:19, January 25, 2022

BEIJING, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) -- China's fiscal revenue rose 10.7 percent year on year to hit 20.25 trillion yuan (about 3.19 trillion U.S. dollars) in 2021, Xu Hongcai, vice minister of finance, said Tuesday.

The fiscal revenue in 2021 nearly doubled from the 2012 figure of 11.73 trillion yuan, Xu said at a press conference.

The central government collected about 9.15 trillion yuan in revenue, up 10.5 percent year on year, while local governments saw revenue up 10.9 percent to 11.1 trillion yuan.

"The recovery of economic growth and higher producer prices helped drive up fiscal revenues of central and local governments," Xu said.

The country's fiscal spending edged up 0.3 percent year on year to 24.63 trillion yuan last year.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)