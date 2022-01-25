China to cut energy consumption intensity by 13.5 pct in five years

Xinhua) 08:49, January 25, 2022

BEIJING, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) -- China will appropriately control its total energy consumption and cut the energy consumption per unit of gross domestic product by 13.5 percent by 2025 compared with the 2020 level, to lay a solid foundation for achieving carbon neutrality, according to a five-year plan on energy conservation and emission reduction released by the State Council.

Total emissions of chemical oxygen demand and ammonia nitrogen will see an 8-percent drop, and that of oxynitride and volatile organic compounds will be reduced by more than 10 percent from the 2020 level, said the plan.

"Policies and mechanisms for conserving energy and reducing emissions will be improved, energy use efficiency and the control of the discharge of major pollutants in key industries will basically reach advanced international levels, and notable progress should be made in the green transformation of economic and social development," the plan noted.

A total of 10 major projects, including the green upgrading in key industries, emission reduction in communication and logistics industries and the clean and efficient use of coal, will be launched with clear targets.

China has announced that it will strive to peak carbon dioxide emissions by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060.

