China work-relief programs to benefit greatly in 2022

BEIJING, Dec. 28 (Xinhua) -- China's National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) and the Ministry of Finance have allocated 4.05 billion yuan (about 635.51 million U.S. dollars) from the 2022 central government funding to support programs that provide work for people in need as a form of relief, the NDRC said Tuesday.

The advance allocation will mobilize 500 million yuan worth of local government funding, support over 1,200 work-relief programs, and help stabilize employment and increase income for nearly 100,000 rural residents who have got rid of poverty and low-income earners, said a statement on the website of the NDRC.

More support will go to Henan, Shanxi, and other provinces hardest hit by torrential rains and floods this year.

Rural residents who have been lifted out of poverty and low-income earners will be encouraged to participate in these work-relief programs to help them find jobs and boost incomes in places close to their homes.

