TCM display area unveiled at Winter Olympic Village in Beijing

People's Daily Online) 16:57, December 28, 2021

An exhibition booth for traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) was recently unveiled at the Winter Olympic Village for the 2022 Beijing Olympic Winter Games and 2022 Paralympic Winter Games in Beijing.

The exhibition area showcasing TCM culture in the Winter Olympic Village in Beijing. (Photo/WeChat account of Beijing Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine)

The exhibition booth aims to showcase TCM culture by incorporating modern technologies with Chinese traditional style and culture, providing an immersive and interactive experience for visitors, according to Li Tiangang, director of the office leading the preparatory work for the TCM exhibition booth for the 2022 Beijing Olympic Winter Games and 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at the Beijing University of Chinese Medicine (BUCM).

Several video displays have been set up to introduce TCM to viewers, sharing information like TCM’s history, characteristics, and its popularity overseas, among other relevant information, Li introduced.

The exhibition booth is located at a plaza inside the Winter Olympic Village in Beijing. The plaza, which is composed of 28 areas for life services, provides an important space for athletes and staff accompanying them to shop, relax and entertain themselves.

According to Gu Xiaohong, Party chief of the BUCM, the TCM display area will serve as a window to demonstrate the country’s TCM culture and the glamour of Beijing during the 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympic Games.

Gu disclosed that experts from her school will provide healthcare services for staff members at the Winter Olympic Village, while medical workers from her school will take part in the preparatory work associated with epidemic prevention and control for Beijing 2022, adding that volunteers from the BUCM will provide TCM services for athletes during Beijing 2022.

