China's energy regulator pledges energy security, green development

Xinhua) 15:58, December 28, 2021

BEIJING, Dec. 28 (Xinhua) -- China's National Energy Administration (NEA) has made specific arrangements to ensure energy security and promote green and low-carbon development next year, said the administration chief.

The tone of next year's work will be seeking progress while maintaining stability, Zhang Jianhua, head of the NEA, told a national energy work conference.

He stressed efforts to safeguard energy security, boost oil and gas exploitation, and improve the country's capability of a safe and sound power supply.

Zhang urged speeding up the green and low-carbon development of the energy sector, moving faster in substituting renewable energy for fossil fuels, and developing nuclear power through a safe and orderly approach.

Works will also push for scientific and technological innovation, deepen institutional reform, improve regulatory efficiency, and expand international cooperation on energy, said Zhang.

