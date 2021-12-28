China's energy regulator pledges energy security, green development
BEIJING, Dec. 28 (Xinhua) -- China's National Energy Administration (NEA) has made specific arrangements to ensure energy security and promote green and low-carbon development next year, said the administration chief.
The tone of next year's work will be seeking progress while maintaining stability, Zhang Jianhua, head of the NEA, told a national energy work conference.
He stressed efforts to safeguard energy security, boost oil and gas exploitation, and improve the country's capability of a safe and sound power supply.
Zhang urged speeding up the green and low-carbon development of the energy sector, moving faster in substituting renewable energy for fossil fuels, and developing nuclear power through a safe and orderly approach.
Works will also push for scientific and technological innovation, deepen institutional reform, improve regulatory efficiency, and expand international cooperation on energy, said Zhang.
Photos
Related Stories
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.