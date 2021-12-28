Omicron drives record-high daily COVID-19 infections in U.S. since January

A person receives a COVID-19 test at a testing site in New York, the United States, Dec. 20, 2021. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

Nearly 300,000 new COVID-19 cases were reported this past Monday, a new high since Jan. 8 this year.

WASHINGTON, Dec. 27 (Xinhua) -- The new Omicron variant has driven a winter surge in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths across the United States, with daily infections reaching a record high since January.

The country is averaging more than 176,000 new cases daily, according to the latest data of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Currently, the United States is witnessing about 1,200 new deaths from COVID-19 each day, CDC data showed. About 2,200 new deaths were reported last Tuesday, the highest single-day increase since Oct. 8.

More than 69,000 Americans were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Christmas Eve, according to data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The Omicron variant has taken place of the Delta variant to become the most prevalent variant in the country.

Health officials have been warning that the Omicron variant will continue to overwhelm hospitals and health care workers.

The Omicron variant has derailed holiday plans for many Americans who are traveling. Over 1,000 flights in the country were canceled Monday amid Omicron surge.

Several cruises were forced back to port due to Omicron outbreaks.

Five college football bowl games were canceled due to the surge of new cases.

People line up for COVID-19 tests while a street performer waits for customer next to the mobile COVID-19 testing site on Times Square in New York, the United States, Dec. 20, 2021. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

Many hospitals are already overburdened, especially with patients who remain unvaccinated and those who have delayed necessary care during the pandemic. Doctors, nurses, and other workers have suffered extensive burnout.

The CDC has shortened the isolation periods for health care workers infected with COVID-19, due to hospital staffing shortages.

After nearly two years of trauma, the pandemic is pushing many people to a breaking point, fueling a slew of public outbursts.

The Biden administration, which last week announced a plan to offer 500 million at-home tests to Americans sometime next month, has faced criticism in recent days over its failure to prepare an adequate supply of tests. People across the nation seeking COVID-19 tests are facing long lines and empty shelves.

Testing will be "very important" as the country deals with a surge of cases from the Omicron variant, said Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious-disease expert, on Sunday.

He said the country will have an ample supply of coronavirus tests next month.

