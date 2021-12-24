Putin says Russia, China trust each other, contribute to global stability

Xinhua) 08:41, December 24, 2021

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at his annual press conference in Moscow, Russia, Dec. 23, 2021. (Xinhua/Evgeny Sinitsyn)

MOSCOW, Dec. 23 (Xinhua) -- Russia and China trust each other and their cooperation is a stabilizing factor in the international arena, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday during his annual press conference.

Russia and China have formed "an absolutely comprehensive partnership of a strategic nature, which has no precedent in history," Putin said when answering a question raised by Xinhua.

He noted that the two countries are cooperating in the fields of economy and trade, energy, high technologies and defense.

"This intense daily work benefits both the Chinese and Russian people, and is a serious stabilizing factor in the international arena," Putin said.

