Life expectancy, population growth rate drop in U.S. as COVID-19 pandemic takes hold

Ecns.cn) 17:00, December 23, 2021

U.S. life expectancy in 2020 fell by a deep degree not seen since at least World War II and COVID-19 was the third-ranking cause of death, final data released Wednesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) showed.

