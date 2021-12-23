China to step up cross-cycle adjustment to steady trade

December 23, 2021

BEIJING, Dec. 23 (Xinhua) -- A State Council executive meeting chaired by Premier Li Keqiang has specified measures for cross-cycle adjustment to ensure steady development of foreign trade.

The meeting also called for efforts to implement the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership agreement, which will take effect on Jan. 1, 2022.

