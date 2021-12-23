Chinese mission to EU: Hong Kong enjoys unprecedented democratic rights since return to China

Xinhua) 09:13, December 23, 2021

BRUSSELS, Dec. 22 (Xinhua) -- Hong Kong citizens have been able to "enjoy unprecedented democratic rights and freedoms," since its return to China, a spokesperson of the Chinese Mission to the European Union (EU) said on Wednesday.

In response to a statement issued by Josep Borrell, the EU's high representative for foreign affairs and security policy, over the Legislative Council (LegCo) Election of China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), the spokesperson said the recent LegCo election "was held smoothly in accordance with the law," which represents "a successful practice to comprehensively implement the new electoral system" in HKSAR.

The election process was "fair, just, open, secure and clean," where the democratic rights of voters were "fully respected and protected," said the spokesperson, adding that "China expresses its strong disapproval of and firm opposition to the gross interference from the EU side in the democratic election of an administrative region of China."

When it comes to the state of democracy and rule of law in HKSAR, China has released a white paper titled "Hong Kong: Democratic Progress Under the Framework of One Country, Two Systems," said the spokesperson. "I recommend the EU side to have a good read."

"In accordance with the Constitution and the Basic Law of the Hong Kong SAR, China has adopted and enforced the Law on Safeguarding National Security, improved Hong Kong's electoral system and implemented the principle of 'patriots administering Hong Kong'," said the spokesperson.

That has helped restore stability in HKSAR and put Hong Kong's democracy and the rule of law back to the right track, noted the spokesperson.

"I want to reiterate that Hong Kong is China's Hong Kong. How Hong Kong SAR's electoral system is designed, improved and operated is purely China's internal affair, which allows no foreign interference," said the diplomat.

"We urge the EU side to abide by international law and the basic norms governing international relations, immediately stop meddling in Hong Kong affairs and China's internal affairs in any form and stop undermining Hong Kong's prosperity and stability," said the spokesperson.

