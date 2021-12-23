Various sectors expect new lawmakers to work for good governance in Hong Kong

Various sectors in Hong Kong said that this was an important step in implementing the principle of "patriots administering Hong Kong" and a milestone for Hong Kong to achieve high-quality democracy.

HONG KONG, Dec. 22 (Xinhua) -- Different walks of life in Hong Kong have expressed hope that the newly-elected members of the seventh-term Legislative Council (LegCo) of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) will be dedicated to the development and progress of Hong Kong and the country, reward people's support with achievements, and shape a new pattern of good governance in Hong Kong.

The seventh-term LegCo election was held on Sunday, which was the first LegCo election under the improved electoral system. The results of the election were announced on Monday and a total of 90 LegCo members have been elected.

HIGH CONFIDENCE IN NEW LEGCO

According to a recent poll published by Hong Kong-based think tank Bauhinia Institute, 70 percent of Hong Kong people believed that the new LegCo can better represent the overall interests of the Hong Kong society, and more than 70 percent said they have confidence in the new LegCo members performing their duties according to law and promoting good governance.

The poll results showed that 82.2 percent of the respondents believed that the election was held in a fair and just environment.

The institute said that the new LegCo will restore a good parliamentary culture, improve the capability of lawmakers in political participation, and accelerate the resolution of deep-seated economic and livelihood issues that have long plagued Hong Kong, such as land and housing.

Leung Chun-ying, vice chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, hoped that the newly-elected LegCo members would let the public know more about their positions, abilities and views not only during the election campaign, but also after the election.

He said it was important for the new lawmakers in this election to win people's recognition sooner rather than later after taking office, so as to build people's trust.

Clarence Leung Wang-ching, emeritus chairman of The Y.Elites Association and vice chairman of All-China Youth Federation, hoped that the new LegCo members will start their work as soon as possible, because every second they spend in the LegCo can contribute to the well-being of Hong Kong people.

FOCUS MORE ON ECONOMY, LIVELIHOOD

Hong Kong Coalition issued a statement saying that it expected the newly-elected LegCo members to be patriots with "firm stance, sense of responsibility, love for the people and charisma," and devote themselves to uniting Hong Kong people, supervising and cooperating with the HKSAR government to better carry out tasks in people's livelihood, economy and development.

The Chinese Manufacturers' Association of Hong Kong hoped that the lawmakers will stick to the principle of "patriots administering Hong Kong," speak out for people in the LegCo and provide suggestions to the society.

"I hope that they can focus more on the economy and people's livelihood, communicate with the public, and listen to the voices of the people in order to truly speak for the people in the LegCo," said Lee Kwok Yan, a Hong Kong resident, adding that he was full of expectations for the new LegCo members.

He hoped that the lawmakers will better serve Hong Kong professionally and enthusiastically, do more practical things, so that the general public can share the fruits.

BRIDGE FOR EFFECTIVE COMMUNICATION

Alfred Sit, secretary for innovation and technology of the HKSAR government, looked forward to working together with LegCo members and communicating with them rationally so as to promote the development of economy, innovation and technology, and people's livelihood.

He hoped that the new-term LegCo will help bring new hope and future to Hong Kong, saying that with its strengths, the financial hub will contribute to the country and share prosperity with the development of the country.

Pamela Mak, president of Hong Kong Small and Medium Enterprises Association, hoped that the new LegCo members will work together for the benefit of the people, which will help the industry and Hong Kong as a whole.

Ping Wong, chairman of the Hong Kong Association of China Business, said that members of the new LegCo should supervise the HKSAR government and its officials on behalf of the public, and should push the HKSAR government to actively solve deep-seated problems.

Wong also hoped that the new LegCo will safeguard national security and become an important bridge to promote effective communication between the central authorities and the HKSAR.

