Home>>
People watch fireworks on eve of Qatar National Day in Doha
(Xinhua) 14:00, December 18, 2021
People watch fireworks on the eve of Qatar National Day in Doha, Qatar, on Dec. 17, 2021. Qatar will celebrate its National Day on Dec. 18. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)
People watch fireworks on the eve of Qatar National Day in Doha, Qatar, on Dec. 17, 2021. Qatar will celebrate its National Day on Dec. 18. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)
People watch fireworks on the eve of Qatar National Day in Doha, Qatar, on Dec. 17, 2021. Qatar will celebrate its National Day on Dec. 18. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)
People watch fireworks on the eve of Qatar National Day in Doha, Qatar, on Dec. 17, 2021. Qatar will celebrate its National Day on Dec. 18. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)
(Web editor: Meng Bin, Bianji)
Photos
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.