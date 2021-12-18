People watch fireworks on eve of Qatar National Day in Doha

Xinhua) 14:00, December 18, 2021

People watch fireworks on the eve of Qatar National Day in Doha, Qatar, on Dec. 17, 2021. Qatar will celebrate its National Day on Dec. 18. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

People watch fireworks on the eve of Qatar National Day in Doha, Qatar, on Dec. 17, 2021. Qatar will celebrate its National Day on Dec. 18. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

People watch fireworks on the eve of Qatar National Day in Doha, Qatar, on Dec. 17, 2021. Qatar will celebrate its National Day on Dec. 18. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

People watch fireworks on the eve of Qatar National Day in Doha, Qatar, on Dec. 17, 2021. Qatar will celebrate its National Day on Dec. 18. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Meng Bin, Bianji)