FM stresses high-quality B&R for common development

Xinhua) 09:58, December 18, 2021

BEIJING, Dec. 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi addressed the 2021 meeting of the Advisory Council of the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation via video link on Friday.

As the world is faced with the crucial juncture of economic recovery, China is willing to work with all partners to follow a people-centered cooperation philosophy, carry out high-quality and high-standard cooperation, and strive for the vision of global common development, Wang said.

Wang said the joint building of the Belt and Road (B&R) has achieved concrete results since the initiative was put forward eight years ago.

China will stick to openness instead of closing doors to the outside world, and follow win-win results instead of seeking zero-sum game, so as to contribute to building a community with a shared future for humanity through high-quality B&R construction, Wang said.

