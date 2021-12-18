New technologies make Chinese astronauts' in orbit lives easier

Students watch Wang Yaping (R) demonstrating drinking water in China's space station, at the China Science and Technology Museum in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 9, 2021. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

BEIJING, Dec. 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese astronauts are living and working more conveniently and comfortably in orbit with the application of advanced information technology, according to the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC).

There are smart home systems in China's space station core module Tianhe, Bai Linhou, deputy chief designer of the space station at the China Academy of Space Technology (CAST), under the CASC, said at a press conference Friday.

Astronauts can control the lighting and kitchen equipment of the core module through mobile apps. They can also surf the Internet and video chat with their family and friends, Bai said.

With an acousto-optic system equipped in the core module, the astronauts are able to sleep at night instead of being on duty, Bai added.

