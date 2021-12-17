Chinese vice premier stresses unified management of employee pensions

Xinhua) 08:52, December 17, 2021

Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, attends a conference on implementing the policy of bringing the basic old-age pension schemes of enterprise employees under national unified management in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 16, 2021. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

BEIJING, Dec. 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng has called for implementing the policy of bringing the basic old-age pension schemes of enterprise employees under national unified management.

Han, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks at a conference on Thursday.

A unified elderly-care insurance system should be implemented nationwide to better protect the rights and interests of workers and enterprise retirees, Han said.

Han urged efforts to strengthen the management of funds re-allocated by the central government, and enhance the sustainability and fairness of the elderly-care insurance system.

He also stressed that pension benefits should be paid on time and in full.

