Beijing-Zhangjiakou high-speed railway launches Chinese-English bilingual passenger services

People's Daily Online) 17:47, December 16, 2021

Chinese-English bilingual passenger services have become available for people aboard high-speed trains from Beijing bound for the Taizicheng Railway Station in Zhangjiakou, the co-host city for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

Tour groups consisting of 10 visitors or more can order the services for free with three-days prior notice after applying on the official WeChat account of the Beijing-Zhangjiakou High-speed Railway. With the support of bilingual services, passengers will receive information about the railway and all of the places the train passes by.

The train attendants, whose average age is 25 years old, can speak both Chinese and English, perform sign language and serve visually impaired passengers through the use of Braille guides. On weekdays, the train attendants wear red uniforms, while on weekends; they will be dressed in sports uniforms partly consisting of a white down coat and a yellow hoodie. This arrangement aims to create a unique travel experience for the train’s passengers.

In addition, the train attendants have rolled out a set of ear exercises to help relieve any tinnitus the passenger may experience when the trains go through tunnels. Pagers will be given to passengers with physical disabilities so that they can access services conveniently. Mattresses and beds will be provided to children, while disinfectant wipes, masks, and battery chargers, among other items, will also be offered inside the trains.

