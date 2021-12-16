Home>>
Encounters with Xi Jinping: A Man with Deep Cultural Background
December 16, 2021
"Being the leader of such a big country is very hard, and it’s even harder to be a good leader.” This is the view of veteran Turkish diplomat, Noyan Rona, in referring to the Chinese president, who he has met on three occasions. During the first of these meetings, Noyan Rona was struck by Xi Jinping’s clear thinking and the depth of his cultural background.
