Briefing held in Hong Kong on strengthening confidence in China's democratic system

Xinhua) 10:06, December 16, 2021

HONG KONG, Dec. 15 (Xinhua) -- The Office of the Commissioner of the Chinese Foreign Ministry in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) held a briefing Wednesday on strengthening confidence in China's democratic system while criticizing U.S. hypocrisy.

Citing a white paper titled "China: Democracy That Works" and a report on "The State of Democracy in the United States," Deputy Commissioner Pan Yundong said at the briefing that democracy is a common value shared by all humanity.

The white paper and the report fully reveal that democracy takes different forms, and there is no one-size-fits-all model, Pan said, adding that to judge whether a country is democratic, it is important to see whether its people run their own country.

He pointed out that democracy is established and developed based on a country's own history and its national condition, and each country's democracy has its unique value.

China's practice of the whole-process people's democracy under the leadership of the Communist Party of China reflects the broad and sustained participation of the overwhelming majority of the Chinese people, he added.

Pan also noted the harm of the U.S. export of its brand of democracy, saying the United States has instrumentalized and weaponized democracy, such as the so-called "Summit for Democracy" held last week, which exposed its sinister intention to engage in bloc politics and contain other countries' development.

Noting that the central government firmly supports Hong Kong's democratic development, Pan said the upcoming seventh-term Legislative Council election in the HKSAR is a very important election at a crucial juncture when Hong Kong is transforming from chaos to stability and prosperity.

