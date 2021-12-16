2021 in Europe through Xinhua's lens

BRUSSELS, Dec. 15 (Xinhua) -- A picture is worth a thousand words. In 2021, Xinhua photographers based in Europe recorded numerous unforgettable moments. Here are some of their top picks, along with the photographer's personal remarks about this extraordinary year.

Gao Jing: I would like to say "Thank you" to the year 2021, which ended the terrible 2020 and led to 2022 with new hope. 2021 is not perfect, but I love it anyway, because it makes part of my life!

A woman poses for photos on the Trocadero square near the Eiffel Tower where French artist and photographer known as JR set his artwork, in Paris, France, on May 21, 2021. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

French President Emmanuel Macron attends the annual Bastille Day military parade in Paris, France, July 14, 2021. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Paris Saint-Germain's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi (C) holds his jersey during his first official press conference as a PSG player in Paris, on Aug. 11, 2021. Messi signed a two-year deal with PSG on Aug. 10, 2021. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Chinese caretakers arrive with panda twin cubs during the official ceremony after unveiling names of the panda twin cubs at Beauval Zoo in central France, Nov 18, 2021. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Novak Djokovic of Serbia poses with the trophy after winning the Men's Singles finals match between Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, June 13, 2021. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

