China's Shaoxing ensures supply of daily necessities amid pandemic

Xinhua) 08:56, December 16, 2021

Staff members transfer rice to be delivered in Shangyu District of Shaoxing City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Dec. 15, 2021. Shangyu District of Shaoxing has taken measures to ensure the supply of daily necessities for residents following a recent COVID-19 resurgence. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

Staff members transfer epidemic prevention materials in Shangyu District of Shaoxing City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Dec. 15, 2021. Shangyu District of Shaoxing has taken measures to ensure the supply of daily necessities for residents following a recent COVID-19 resurgence. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

Staff members transfer rice to be delivered in Shangyu District of Shaoxing City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Dec. 15, 2021. Shangyu District of Shaoxing has taken measures to ensure the supply of daily necessities for residents following a recent COVID-19 resurgence. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

Staff members deliver daily necessities to nearby communities in Shangyu District of Shaoxing City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Dec. 15, 2021. Shangyu District of Shaoxing has taken measures to ensure the supply of daily necessities for residents following a recent COVID-19 resurgence. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

Staff members transfer daily necessities to be delivered in Shangyu District of Shaoxing City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Dec. 15, 2021. Shangyu District of Shaoxing has taken measures to ensure the supply of daily necessities for residents following a recent COVID-19 resurgence. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

Staff members count epidemic prevention materials in Shangyu District of Shaoxing City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Dec. 15, 2021. Shangyu District of Shaoxing has taken measures to ensure the supply of daily necessities for residents following a recent COVID-19 resurgence. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

Staff members transfer daily necessities to be delivered in Shangyu District of Shaoxing City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Dec. 15, 2021. Shangyu District of Shaoxing has taken measures to ensure the supply of daily necessities for residents following a recent COVID-19 resurgence. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

(Web editor: Liang Jun, Bianji)