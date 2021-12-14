Chinese mainland detects Omicron variant from imported asymptomatic carrier

Xinhua) 08:49, December 14, 2021

TIANJIN, Dec. 13 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland has detected the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in a person in the northern municipality of Tianjin who had arrived from abroad.

The whole-genome sequencing and analysis by the Tianjin center for disease control and prevention found the Omicron variant in a respiratory tract sample from an imported asymptomatic carrier registered in the city on Thursday.

An ensuing check by the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed the finding, the Tianjin municipal COVID-19 epidemic prevention and control headquarters said Monday.

The infected person has been placed under quarantine after entering the country and is undergoing treatment in a designated hospital in Tianjin.

