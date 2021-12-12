We Are China

Charming snowy landscape in Austria

Xinhua) 11:11, December 12, 2021

Photo taken on Dec. 10, 2021 shows the snowy landscape in Rax, Lower Austria, Austria. (Photo by Georges Schneider/Xinhua)

Photo taken on Dec. 10, 2021 shows the snowy landscape in Rax, Lower Austria, Austria. (Photo by Georges Schneider/Xinhua)

Photo taken on Dec. 10, 2021 shows the snowy landscape in Rax, Lower Austria, Austria. (Photo by Georges Schneider/Xinhua)

Photo taken on Dec. 10, 2021 shows the snowy landscape in Rax, Lower Austria, Austria. (Photo by Georges Schneider/Xinhua)

Photo taken on Dec. 10, 2021 shows the snowy landscape in Rax, Lower Austria, Austria. (Photo by Georges Schneider/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Liang Jun, Bianji)