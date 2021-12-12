Home>>
Charming snowy landscape in Austria
(Xinhua) 11:11, December 12, 2021
Photo taken on Dec. 10, 2021 shows the snowy landscape in Rax, Lower Austria, Austria. (Photo by Georges Schneider/Xinhua)
Photo taken on Dec. 10, 2021 shows the snowy landscape in Rax, Lower Austria, Austria. (Photo by Georges Schneider/Xinhua)
Photo taken on Dec. 10, 2021 shows the snowy landscape in Rax, Lower Austria, Austria. (Photo by Georges Schneider/Xinhua)
Photo taken on Dec. 10, 2021 shows the snowy landscape in Rax, Lower Austria, Austria. (Photo by Georges Schneider/Xinhua)
Photo taken on Dec. 10, 2021 shows the snowy landscape in Rax, Lower Austria, Austria. (Photo by Georges Schneider/Xinhua)
(Web editor: Liang Jun, Bianji)
Photos
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.