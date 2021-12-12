Iran's president says "good agreement" reachable in nuke talks

Ebrahim Raisi attends his first press conference after winning the election in Tehran, Iran, on June 21, 2021. (Photo by Ahmad Halabisaz/Xinhua)

TEHRAN, Dec. 11 (Xinhua) -- If the United States lifts anti-Iran sanctions, a "good agreement," which Iran is looking for, will be reached in nuclear negotiations, Iran's President said on Saturday.

"The Islamic Republic participated in the negotiations with dignity, and showed by presenting the text (proposals) that it is serious in the negotiations," Raisi was quoted as saying by the presidential website.

The Iranian president, who was making the remarks at a meeting of ambassadors and heads of missions of Iran to the neighboring countries, said that "if the other side is determined to lift the sanctions, a good agreement will be reached and we are looking for that."

Ebrahim Raisi attends a swearing-in ceremony in Tehran, Iran, on Aug. 5, 2021. (Photo by Javad Salarheyli/Xinhua)

Underlying his administration's policy for improving relations with the neighboring states, he noted that Iran's neighborhood policy and relations with neighbors to counter and neutralize sanctions is a strategic, not a tactical move.

Iran and other remaining parties to the 2015 nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), reconvened in the Austrian capital of Vienna on Thursday to discuss the ways for the revival of the JCPOA, the fate of which was uncertain after the withdrawal of the former U.S. administration in 2018.

