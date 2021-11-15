Post-90s Chinese woman transforms traditional steamed buns into exquisite artworks

People's Daily Online) 16:03, November 15, 2021

A young woman from Boye county, Baoding city, north China’s Hebei province has been transforming traditional steamed buns into vivid artworks with her creation of various elaborate patterns.

Liu Danmei shows her steamed buns designed on the theme of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games. (Photo/Wang Lei)

Liu Danmei, a pastry cook born in the 1990s, has combined the craft of baking traditional flower-shaped steamed buns with modern elements, having made her own innovations in patterns and techniques. For example, she has made batches of steamed buns with designs inspired on the theme of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games. She has also created colorful steamed buns with different combinations of flour, vegetables and fruit.

Boye county has a long history of making traditional flower-shaped steamed buns, which are regarded as a cultural symbol of auspiciousness.

Photo shows steamed buns made by Liu Danmei. (Photo/Wang Lei)

Photo shows steamed buns made by Liu Danmei. (Photo/Wang Lei)

Photo shows a steamed bun made by Liu Danmei. (Photo/Wang Lei)

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)