Suspect in massive embezzlement case repatriated to China

Xinhua) 09:19, November 15, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 14 (Xinhua) -- Xu Guojun, a former Bank of China (BOC) manager and a suspect in duty-related crimes, has been repatriated to China, authorities said Sunday.

The former head of the Kaiping sub-branch of the BOC in south China's Guangdong Province, fled to the United States in 2001.

The other two former managers involved in this case, Yu Zhendong and Xu Chaofan, were repatriated in 2004 and 2018, respectively.

To date, over 2 billion yuan (about 312 million U.S. dollars) of stolen money has been recovered, authorities said.

The repatriation of Xu Guojun marks a significant progress in the handling of the 20-year-old case, said the office in charge of fugitive repatriation and asset recovery under the central anti-corruption coordination group.

The office vowed further efforts to hunt fugitives and recover assets.

