Africa's COVID-19 cases surpass 8.55 mln: Africa CDC
ADDIS ABABA, Nov. 13 (Xinhua) -- The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa reached 8,553,696 as of Friday evening, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.
The Africa CDC, the specialized healthcare agency of the African Union (AU), said the death toll from the pandemic across the continent stands at 220,546.
Some 7,975,484 patients across the continent have recovered from the disease so far, according to the agency.
South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Ethiopia and Libya are among the countries with the most cases in the continent, according to the agency.
In terms of the caseloads, southern Africa is the most affected region, followed by the northern and eastern parts of the continent, while central Africa is the least affected region in the continent, according to the Africa CDC.
