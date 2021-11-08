First-class protected wild plant ormosia microphylla discovered in Hunan

People's Daily Online) 13:50, November 08, 2021

More than 10 wild plants of the ormosia microphylla, a first-class protected species, were recently discovered for the first time at the Nanshan National Park in central China's Hunan province.

Photo shows the fruit of the ormosia microphylla. (Photo courtesy of the Hunan Nanshan National Park Administration)

The discovery was made by Tao Zhisheng, deputy director of the Nanshan scenic spot management office of the Nanshan National Park Administration in a broad-leaved forest about 650 meters above the sea level when he conducted a scientific survey at the park on March 10 this year.

Among all these newly-discovered plants, the largest one has a diameter at a breast height (DBH) of 45 cm, a height of about 25 meters, and a crown breadth of more than 300 square meters. It looks like a huge green umbrella.

Photo shows the biggest ormosia microphylla discovered at the Nanshan National Park. (Photo courtesy of the Nanshan National Park Administration)

The discovery of these plants has helped to increase the varieties of rare trees at the Nanshan National Park, with the park expected in turn to take measures such as stepping up patrols to protect the newly-found species.

A staff member with the Nanshan National Park Administration stands beside the biggest ormosia microphylla discovered at the park. (Photo courtesy of the Nanshan National Park Administration)

Yu Xunlin (left), a professor with Central South University of Forestry and Technology, introduces the ormosia microphylla. (Photo courtesy of the Nanshan National Park Administration)

