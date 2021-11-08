We Are China

China announces winners of 31st China Journalism Award

Xinhua) 09:22, November 08, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 7 (Xinhua) -- The All-China Journalists Association on Sunday announced the winners of the 31st China Journalism Award.

A total of 346 news entries by media outlets across the nation won this year's China Journalism Award.

The award-winning works covered topics including China's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, poverty relief and the achievements in building a moderately prosperous society in all respects.

