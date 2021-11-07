Home>>
China greenlights three ChiNext IPOs
(Xinhua) 15:13, November 07, 2021
China's securities regulator has approved the initial public offering (IPO) registration of three companies on the country's NASDAQ-style ChiNext board.
MH Robot & Automation Co., Ltd., Jiangsu Tonglin Electric Co., Ltd. and Mingyue Optical Lens Co., Ltd. will be listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange's board of growth enterprises, the ChiNext board, according to the China Securities Regulatory Commission.
The companies and their underwriters will confirm the IPO dates and publish their prospectuses following discussions with the stock exchange.
