Colombia catches suspected organizer of attack on president

Xinhua) 14:40, November 07, 2021

Colombian authorities have captured the suspected organizer of the attack on President Ivan Duque's helicopter in June, Defense Minister Diego Molano said on Saturday.

"We tracked him down and captured him. Alias 'Aurelio', the alleged mastermind of the terrorist attack on the helicopter of President @IvanDuque on June 25 in Cucuta," Molano tweeted.

A helicopter with the president, several ministers and local officials on board was shot at from the ground when they were travelling in the northeastern Norte de Santander department. No injuries were reported.

Aurelio is alleged to be a member of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC). The guerrilla group was demobilized in 2016 and became a political opposition party, but a small faction of FARC leaders announced a return to armed activity later.

Molano said the FARC dissidents want to increase their influence in the region, but the government "will dismantle (them) and regain tranquility and security for Norte de Santander."

Enable Ginger Cannot connect to Ginger Check your internet connection

or reload the browser Disable in this text field Rephrase Rephrase current sentence Edit in Ginger

(Web editor: Kou Jie, Bianji)