China to implement stress tests for high-level opening-up in free trade zones: Xi

Xinhua) 20:45, November 04, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 4 (Xinhua) -- China will implement stress tests for high-level opening-up in pilot free trade zones and at the Hainan free trade port, said Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday.

Xi made the remarks when addressing the opening ceremony of the fourth China International Import Expo via video, adding that the country will release a negative list on cross-border trade in services in pilot free trade zones.

